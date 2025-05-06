Advertisement
Advertisement

    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 15:13
    Stellar hitting solid on-chain milestones amid relatively calm crypto market, which is good sign itself
    Advertisement
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over 50 million tokens have been moved in just three days, indicating a surge in on-chain activity on Stellar. Although this number initially appears impressive, the price chart and the state of the market suggest that the asset is not as bullish in the near future. According to XLM's recent price performance, the asset is currently trading at about $0.25 after encountering significant resistance close to the 200-day EMA at $0.284.

    Advertisement

    It is currently below all of the major moving averages, such as the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, indicating a slowing of upward momentum. As evidenced by the recent rejection close to the $0.27-0.28 zone, sellers are intervening to halt any breakout attempts. Nothing significant will happen until lower levels around $0.22 are reached, but there is some soft support on the downside in the $0.24-0.25 range.

    Article image
    XLM/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition, volume has been decreasing over the past few sessions, which is a common indication of a weakening trend or consolidation phase. Since the market is neither oversold nor overbought, the RSI is in neutral territory and provides no discernible directional advantage. Although the network activity dashboard shows a noticeable increase in transactions and operations, this has not yet resulted in price growth or bullish momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why
    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 10:48
    Solana (SOL) to $420? Enormous Target by Top Analyst
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The recent three-day increase in on-chain volume to 50 million XLM may indicate internal network utility or wallet movement rather than ongoing buying pressure or new participant inflow. Stellar has a strong foundation and a long history on the cryptocurrency market, but it still has trouble producing significant price movement, in comparison to more erratic or popular assets.

    Until price action breaks below important structural support levels or reclaims the 200 EMA with volume support, XLM is probably going to stay in a volatile and unpredictable area. Before entering directional positions, traders should exercise caution and await confirmation of either a bullish breakout above $0.28 or a breakdown below $0.24.

    #XLM
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 14:50
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    Show all