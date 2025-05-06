Dogecoin (DOGE) at Risk of Losing Ranking to Tron (TRX)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron (TRX) appears set to overtake Dogecoin (DOGE) as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency. Although both cryptocurrencies have experienced price declines in the past 24 hours, their market capitalization is closely matching up.

Tron rivals Dogecoin

At press time, the price of Dogecoin was changing hands for $0.1668, down 2.23% in 24 hours, per CoinMarket data . The price mark pegs the market capitalization of the meme coin at $24.8 billion.

On the other hand, TRX was trading for $0.24, down by 2% within the same time frame. At this level, the altcoin's market valuation is $23.2 billion. This leaves only a difference of $1.6 million between the two assets.

Therefore, if positive market momentum builds, TRX might overtake DOGE in the coming days. It is important to note that most altcoins see a positional change as investor sentiment shifts regularly.

At the moment, market activity for TRX is low. The trading volume for TRX has decreased by 11.7% to $430 million. In contrast, the trading volume for DOGE rose 6.5% to over $752 million.

Favorable upsides for TRX

Several updates in the Tron ecosystem could boost the asset’s market capitalization. As U.Today reported, Tron has welcomed P2P.org, a primary staking provider, as its super representative validator.

Besides, the push for the Tron ETF product is also gaining immense traction on the market. While the number of TRX ETF filings pale compared to assets like Solana and XRP, Justin Sun has revealed he is optimistic about the product.