    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Ripple boss has framed the final judgement as a "victory" for his company
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 5:19
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reacted to the final judgment, framing the outcome as a "victory" for his company and the entire industry. 

    Advertisement

    Garlinghouse has also added that the agency's "headwinds" against XRP holders are now gone. 

    The XRP token is up more than 17% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.   

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details
    Here's How Many Bitcoins Saylor Holds

    As reported by U.Today, the judge ordered Ripple to pay $125 million worth of civil penalties. 

    Garlinghouse has noted that this huge sum is actually only a fraction of what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initially requested. The SEC wanted the San Francisco-based company to fork out as much as $2 billion worth of fines and penalties. The agency argued that this would deter Ripple and other industry participants from violating security laws and in the future while also compensating for the harm caused by the company's actions. 

    Related
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Trigger Behind Bitcoin Сrash, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 708%, BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Collapse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 16:16
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Trigger Behind Bitcoin Сrash, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 708%, BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Collapse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    However, since Ripple was not accused of fraud or misappropriation, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres opted for significantly smaller penalties. At the same time, she acknowledged that Ripple's violations of Section 5 are a "serious offense." 

    Still, the final penalties are still significantly larger than the $10 million that Ripple was advocating for. 

    Analyst James Seyffart also agrees that this outcome can be viewed as a win for Ripple despite the relatively hefty penalties. 

    "I'm sure the SEC will refer to this as a win for getting a $125 million penalty. But that's really a win for Ripple as far as I'm concerned," he said in a social media post.   

    Ripple is now required to pay the aforementioned penalties in 30 days. 

    "We respect the $125M fine the Court has imposed for certain historic sales to sophisticated third parties," Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, said on X. 

    Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen took to the X social media network to celebrate that the SEC's "unhinged" campaign against the company is "finally over." However, it should be noted that the SEC might still end up appealing the case.     

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 8, 2024 - 0:30
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 20:21
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD