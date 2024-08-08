    Ripple to Pay Massive Penalties, Final Judgment Says; Here's How Many Bitcoins Michael Saylor Holds, Ethereum ETFs Skyrocket With $98 Million Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read U.Today's news digest to find out what's going on in industry!
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 16:08
    Ripple to Pay Massive Penalties, Final Judgment Says; Here's How Many Bitcoins Michael Saylor Holds, Ethereum ETFs Skyrocket With $98 Million Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top three news stories.

    Ripple ordered to pay massive penalties: Details

    As became known from the final judgment released yesterday, Aug. 7, Ripple, fintech giant headquartered in San Francisco, is obliged to pay a civil penalty of $125 million to the SEC. As stated in the document, the company should satisfy this obligation within 30 days following the entry of the final judgment. The SEC should hold the funds, together with any interest and income earned thereon pending further order of the court. With this final judgment, Ripple's long-lasting legal dispute with the SEC, which began in December 2020, has likely come to an end. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has promptly taken to X to comment on this significant development; he celebrated the fact that the court reduced the SEC's initial demand ($2 billion in penalties) by approximately 94%, calling the ruling "a victory for Ripple, the industry and the rule of law."

    Related
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 05:19
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Breaks Major $4 Billion Milestone in Millionaire Addresses
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement

    Here's how many Bitcoins Saylor holds

    Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy co-founder, revealed the size of his Bitcoin holdings during a recent interview with Bloomberg. Saylor said that he tweeted about four years ago that he owns about 17,732 Bitcoin (currently worth approximately $1 billion) and has not sold any of the coins that he owns since then. MicroStrategy co-founder stated that despite its volatility, Bitcoin remains superior to every other available option for long-term capital management. Saylor explained that the leading cryptocurrency is capable of creating "generational wealth" for one's family or corporation. "You can liquidate it at any time, any amount, anywhere in the world or you can hold it for any amount of time without active management or business acumen," he added.

    Related
    'People Will Be Surprised': Ethereum Founder Gives Rare, Epic Prediction
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 16:12
    'People Will Be Surprised': Ethereum Founder Gives Rare, Epic Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ethereum ETFs skyrocket with $98 million inflows, reach $7 billion in total

    Following several days of stagnant growth, Ethereum spot ETFs had begun to gain positive momentum. These ETFs saw one day of major inflows and then they had four straight days of outflows, mostly due to Grayscale’s ETHE, which is still experiencing outflows. According to data provided by SosoValue, on Aug. 6, the Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of around $98 million. This was the second consecutive day of inflows as they saw almost $48 million inflows on Aug. 5. The inflows coincide with the market's recovery after the most recent crypto market crash, cheering up the community that started to get discouraged seeing outflows so frequently. Yesterday, the total net asset value of Ethereum ETFs constituted $7.06 billion; however, currently this metric stands at $6.63 billion as the ETFs were caught by another wave of outflows.

    #Ripple News #Ethereum #Ethereum ETF #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 15:44
    First Solana ETF Goes Live in Brazil: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 8, 2024 - 15:23
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple to Pay Massive Penalties, Final Judgment Says; Here's How Many Bitcoins Michael Saylor Holds, Ethereum ETFs Skyrocket With $98 Million Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    First Solana ETF Goes Live in Brazil: Details
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD