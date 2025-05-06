Advertisement
Advertisement

    Breaking: First US State Passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:46
    New Hampshire has become the first state to pass an SBR bill, outpacing Arizona
    Advertisement
    Breaking: First US State Passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    New Hampshire has become the first U.S. state to pass a strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) bill. 

    Advertisement

    The bill (HB 302) was signed into law by Governor Kelly Ayotte earlier today. 

    It allows the state to buy Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies whose market cap exceeds $500 billion. Up to 5% of state funds can now be allocated to crypto.  

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: First US State Passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict

    The law will take effect 60 days from now, meaning that the state will not be buying Bitcoin right away.  

    Advertisement

    The trailblazing bill was introduced by longtime Bitcoin advocate Keith Ammon. He introduced a bill that would allow the state to accept Bitcoin all the way in 2016, but this attempt failed back then. He also sponsored a bill regulating decentralized autonomous organizations in 2023. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/08/2022 - 13:57
    Ripple Ally Loses Against SEC, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Wired, XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    ByValeria Blokhina

    As reported by U.Today, Arizona was on track to become the first US state with an SBR bill. However, the effort was blocked by Governor Katie Hobbs. 

    The fact that New Hampshire is the first state to invest in Bitcoin is not surprising, given that it is known as the libertarian hub of the US. The state is known for having no state income tax or sales tax, strong hub rights, and decentralized local governance. Its House of Representatives is considered to be the most libertarian-focused legislature in the US.  

    It is worth noting that there are also ongoing efforts to pass similar bills in several other states. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 17:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Risk of Losing Ranking to Tron (TRX)
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Risk of Losing Ranking to Tron (TRX)
    Ripple Reveals SEC's Request to Vacate Injunction in Lawsuit: Details
    Show all