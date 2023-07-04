Pro-Ripple Attorney Calls out Coinbase's Double Standards on XRP

Tue, 07/04/2023 - 09:55
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Attorney Bill Morgan accuses major US crypto exchange of hypocrisy for its handling of XRP
Pro-Ripple Attorney Calls out Coinbase's Double Standards on XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Attorney and digital assets enthusiast Bill Morgan has raised concerns over Coinbase's alleged double standards regarding XRP. Morgan's remarks came in response to a recent statement by Paul Grewal, Coinbase's chief legal officer, indicating a potential dispute on the SEC's position on Coinbase's operations and the major exchange's relationship with major financial institutions like BlackRock.

The attorney took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with Coinbase's actions, stating that if the company had not engaged in any unlawful activities, it should reinstate XRP trading.

Related
XRP, ADA, ALGO Buyers to Back Coinbase's Fight Against SEC, Lawyer Claims

Morgan expressed his dissatisfaction and accused the exchange of hypocrisy, stating that its treatment of XRP is inconsistent with other tokens identified as securities by the SEC. He questioned why XRP trading has not been resumed on the secondary market when other tokens, like Cardano (ADA) or Solana (SOL) mentioned in the regulator's complain, are being freely traded on the platform.

Coinbase and XRP

Coinbase's stance on XRP has been a contentious issue for some time. In early 2021, the exchange paused trading for the token following the SEC's claim that the cryptocurrency was being operated illegally. 

However, Morgan clarified that his criticism was not related to this specific incident but rather to the ongoing inconsistency in the exchange's actions. The attorney argued that Coinbase's handling of XRP raises concerns about its duties to shareholders and suggests a lack of transparency in explaining the discrepancy.

Related
Keep Eye on XRP and ADA, Santiment Says

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on Coinbase and its response to these pointed criticisms.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB Burns Jump 550% as Shiba Inu Price Stays in Green
07/04/2023 - 09:15
SHIB Burns Jump 550% as Shiba Inu Price Stays in Green
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Keep Eye on XRP and ADA, Santiment Says
07/04/2023 - 08:32
Keep Eye on XRP and ADA, Santiment Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Justin Bieber Lost $1.2 Million on NFT Investing
07/04/2023 - 08:06
Justin Bieber Lost $1.2 Million on NFT Investing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan