Tue, 07/04/2023 - 08:32
Alex Dovbnya
Market analytics firm Santiment has spotlighted a few altcoins that might be sneaking under investors' radar
Keep Eye on XRP and ADA, Santiment Says
Market analytics firm Santiment urges investors to keep a close eye on some of the top altcoins, including XRP and Cardano (ADA).

In a recent tweet, the firm noted that other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Ripple's XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) warrant attention despite Bitcoin's ascendency. They currently seem to be under the radar in terms of investor focus.

According to recent data from CoinGecko, Bitcoin continues to lead the pack with a 1.0% increase in the past 24 hours and a 2.4% spike over the last seven days. Its market cap towers at an imposing $602 billion.

Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, has recorded a respectable 4.7% leap over the last week, with its market cap approaching $235 billion.

Verge (XVG) Suddenly Skyrockets Nearly 300%: Possible Reasons
Ripple-affiliated XRP has shown a 1.7% increase in the past 24 hours and a steady growth of 2.3% over the last week. Its market cap rests at approximately $25.5 billion. Cardano (ADA) continues its steady march as well, with a modest 0.7% increment in the last 24 hours and a significant 5.9% rise over the preceding seven days. Its market cap holds its ground at approximately $10.4 billion.

As Santiment's post emphasizes, these overlooked assets could offer promising returns for those willing to look beyond the crypto giant that is Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency is currently riding high due to a slew of exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings.

