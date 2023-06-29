XRP, ADA, ALGO Buyers to Back Coinbase's Fight Against SEC, Lawyer Claims

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 15:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As Coinbase battles SEC over allegations of failing to register as securities exchange, XRP, ADA and ALGO investors could join digital asset exchange's defense, according to lawyer John E. Deaton
XRP, ADA, ALGO Buyers to Back Coinbase's Fight Against SEC, Lawyer Claims
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP, ADA and ALGO investors could potentially join Coinbase's defense, according to XRP-friendly lawyer John E. Deaton.

Deaton's statements come as Coinbase files a motion to dismiss the SEC lawsuit against it, leveraging the Major Questions Doctrine, a legal argument that Deaton suggests has "real teeth."

The SEC's case against Coinbase centers on the claim that the crypto exchange should have registered as a securities exchange, broker and clearing agency under federal securities laws. This is a position Coinbase contests fiercely.

In light of these developments, Deaton expects numerous amici to request permission to file an amicus brief in the case, particularly those who dispute the SEC's classification of XRP, ADA, ALGO and 64 other digital assets as securities in legal filings.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $310,000 If This Happens: Willy Woo
The lawyer revealed that there is a growing number of individuals — currently approaching 2,000 — who wish to join as potential amici in support of Coinbase.

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase's motion asserts that the SEC's lawsuit, alleging failure to register and calling several traded tokens securities, contradicts earlier agreements and is a mere shift in the SEC's stance, not prompted by any changes in Coinbase's business or new information, and thus violates due process and the constitutional separation of powers.

#XRP #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Scores New Listing on Japanese Trading Platform, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Spots Positive Sign for BTC, BONE Added by Another Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/29/2023 - 15:35
SHIB Scores New Listing on Japanese Trading Platform, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Spots Positive Sign for BTC, BONE Added by Another Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin Stutters, Here's What to Expect
06/29/2023 - 15:16
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin Stutters, Here's What to Expect
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Aims to Go Higher, Analyst Says, Here’s What’s Happening
06/29/2023 - 15:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Aims to Go Higher, Analyst Says, Here’s What’s Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan