Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    PENGU Price Rallies as Canary Capital Submits ETF Application

    By Andy Sawa
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 19:44
    Canary Capital proposes to become the first-ever ETF to hold an NFT
    Advertisement
    PENGU Price Rallies as Canary Capital Submits ETF Application
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Asset management company Canary Capital has officially filed an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for PENGU, the governance token of Pudgy Penguins, a popular Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project.

    Advertisement

    The application, submitted on the 20th of March 2025, proposes to hold both the Spot PENGU token as well as the Puggy Penguins NFTs. If approved by the SEC, this would make it the first US-based ETF to hold an NFT, providing regulated institutional access to this emerging asset class.

    As part of the filing, Canary Capital aims to offer investors access to the portfolio’s digital assets through a traditional brokerage account, eliminating the barriers and risks associated with directly acquiring and holding these assets. The trust also proposes to hold other digital assets, such as ETH and SOL that are directly or indirectly related to either the PENGU token or the Puggy Penguins NFTS.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Mining Secures Huge Regulatory Win in the US
    PENGU Price Rallies as Canary Capital Submits ETF Application
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch

    PENGU price surges as market reacts

    Following the ETF application announcement, the price of the PENGU token surged significantly, with trading volumes skyrocketing across major cryptocurrency exchanges, reflecting strong initial investor enthusiasm. However, these gains were later erased due to the ongoing market downturn.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Trading View/PENGU

    The PENGU token launched on Solana in December 2025 and was primarily airdropped to Pudgy Penguins NFT holders, as well as members of the Ethereum and Solana communities, along with other select groups. 

    So far, Bitcoin and Ethereum are so far the only two digital assets that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have approved an ETF. 

    However, many asset management firms have recently filed ETF applications for SOL, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies, as reported by U.Today. If the PENGU ETF is approved, it could mark a major turning point for NFTs and digital collectibles, many of which have struggled to gain institutional recognition as an asset class.

    #Penguiana

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 19:54
    Bitcoin Mining Secures Huge Regulatory Win in the US
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 18:53
    New Ethereum ETF Staking Proposal Filed by NYSE
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Mining Secures Huge Regulatory Win in the US
    PENGU Price Rallies as Canary Capital Submits ETF Application
    New Ethereum ETF Staking Proposal Filed by NYSE
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD