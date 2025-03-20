Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Former SEC Official Breaks Silence on Ripple Case as Appeal Gets Dropped

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 16:03
    SEC dropped appeal in Ripple lawsuit in major win for crypto industry
    Advertisement
    Former SEC Official Breaks Silence on Ripple Case as Appeal Gets Dropped
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple has ended, marking the latest of several enforcement actions that have been abandoned. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed in a tweet Wednesday that the SEC has dropped the landmark crypto case.

    Advertisement

    The SEC has dismissed or paused several other legal lawsuits and investigations targeting crypto companies, including those involving some of the industry's most famous players. The present tally includes high-profile litigation against cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance, which were sued on the same day in mid-2023, as well as threats of legal action against Robinhood, Uniswap and nonfungible-token marketplace OpenSea.

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets 14% in Reaction to Ripple-SEC Lawsuit End
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 14:16
    XRP Skyrockets 14% in Reaction to Ripple-SEC Lawsuit End
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

    The SEC's 2020 case against Ripple was a watershed moment for the industry because it signaled a major escalation in the agency’s crypto enforcement actions. The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020, alleging it violated securities law when it raised money by selling XRP without registering it as a security.

    Advertisement

    Former SEC official responds

    Since yesterday, when the news was announced, congratulatory messages have poured in for Ripple and the XRP community, including those from top profiles in the crypto space and reactions from various personalities.

    Related
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 20:05
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In reaction to the news of the dismissal, former SEC official Marc Fagel recently addressed the timeline for an official decision, providing insight into what could come next.

    An X user asked Fagel about the expected timeline for an official SEC vote on the matter. The question read: "Based on your knowledge and experience of how the SEC operates, would you happen to know when the commission would officially vote on this, and should we expect a public announcement from the SEC? Are we looking at days, weeks, or months?"

    Fagel responded, noting that the exact details of communication between SEC staff and Ripple remain unknown. However, he offered a general expectation: "We don't know exactly what was communicated between the SEC staff and Ripple, or how close the staff is to getting commissioner approval. Typically, it could take weeks or months, but I assume they're closer to that, and it could be approved in the days (at most weeks) ahead."

    #Ripple News #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 16:00
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Former SEC Official Breaks Silence on Ripple Case as Appeal Gets Dropped
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD