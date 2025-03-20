Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 16:05
    When can traders expect further upward move from XRP?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite the bounce back, some coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 2.84% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is on its way to the local support of $2.4312. If the daliy bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.40 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    If the situation does not change by tomorrow, one can expect a test of the $2.30 mark by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of XRP is far from key levels. If the picture remains the same, ongoing sideways trading in the wide range of $2.20-$2.60 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.4410 at press time.

