Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 14:34
    Has midterm bearish trend of DOGE ended by now?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls seem unable to hold the initiative for long, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.05%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite the decline, the price of DOGE keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local support of $0.1653 happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.16-$0.1650 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep growth going after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 15:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes around current prices, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.16 mark by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bearish. If the weekly bar closes with a long wick and closer to the support of $0.1481, traders may witness a test of the $0.14 area shortly.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1662 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:01
    Crypto Market on Edge as Fed Meeting Arrives: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 13:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Fall, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18
    Crypto Market on Edge as Fed Meeting Arrives: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Fall, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Show all