Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    VanEck: Key Data ‘Threatens’ Bitcoin Bull Market

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 17:49
    VanEck says that the market is not capitulating just yet
    Advertisement
    VanEck: Key Data ‘Threatens’ Bitcoin Bull Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Global investment management firm VanEck has noted that key data threatens Bitcoin's bull market. 

    Advertisement

    The recent massive correction has coincided with "historically low" funding rates and a brutal ETF outflow streak, which appears to be the longest one since its launch. 

    The dramatic decline in the funding rate has been described as "one of the most striking" market sentiment indicators. It indicates that the speculative frenzy that emerged in the fourth quarter of the year has now cooled. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

    Such extremely low speculative positioning had been unseen following the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The top coin has recorded a 30% drop, which is the second-largest correction of the cycle so far. Such significant corrections are typical for bull market cycles, but this one is remarkable due to the fact that a slew of positive regulatory developments have failed to revive bullish momentum. 

    Bitcoin ETFs have hemorrhaged more than $6 billion within five weeks, with institutional investors seemingly losing confidence in the leading cryptocurrency amid broader trade tensions that are negative impacting the crypto market.  

    Resetting expectations

    Even though the key data indicates bearish sentiment, the market has not reached capitulation levels just yet. 

    After becoming aggressively bullish in Q4, market participants are now in the process of "resetting expectations," according to VanEck. 

    For now, Bitcoin seems to lack an obvious bullish catalyst that could rekindle speculative fervor. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #VanEck

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 20, 2025 - 16:51
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 20
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 16:36
    Ripple CEO Says Company Might Reduce XRP Sales in Future, First CFTC-Regulated XRP Futures Go Live, Cardano Sees Most Bullishness in Months: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    VanEck: Key Data ‘Threatens’ Bitcoin Bull Market
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 20
    Ripple CEO Says Company Might Reduce XRP Sales in Future, First CFTC-Regulated XRP Futures Go Live, Cardano Sees Most Bullishness in Months: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD