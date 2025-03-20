Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Golden Cross Fuels Another Bullish Breakout

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 14:38
    XRP's golden cross signals new surge against Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Golden Cross Fuels Another Bullish Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP remains a focal point of almost every discussion in the crypto space in recent days, weeks and months and, as it seems - looking at the price chart of the third biggest cryptocurrency, it will not make major news headlines anytime soon. 

    Advertisement

    XRP is everywhere, from rumors about new exchange-traded funds oriented toward cryptocurrencies to debates regarding the Digital Asset Stockpile, to speculation about where the altcoin might find itself next, given its increasing relevance across different layers of the financial landscape.

    Related
    XRP: to $3 or Below $2? Three Scenarios for Price
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 08:35
    XRP: to $3 or Below $2? Three Scenarios for Price
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

    And yet, one of the most persistent threads running through all of this - the red line tying together various narratives and speculation - is the sheer relative strength that this popular alternative cryptocurrency continues to demonstrate against its primary counterpart, Bitcoin (BTC).

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Ever since November, XRP has been on an almost 400% rally against BTC, at one point reaching a pinnacle of nearly 0.000035 BTC back in January. Then came the inevitable consolidation phase, a moment of catching breath after a steep climb. 

    Related
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 20:05
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    And yet, despite entering what most would classify as a period of accumulation, the altcoin refused to surrender its momentum against Bitcoin. What the XRP/BTC pair is sketching out on the charts now suggests that it may be gearing up for yet another performance, one that traders and investors alike are watching closely.

    The reason? 

    A golden cross - the technical pattern that tends to turn heads - has recently formed, driven by the 23-day moving average crossing the 50-day curve from below. Such a convergence of price-moving averages is often regarded as a precursor to an upward trend, a pattern that tends to invite speculation, if not outright optimism.

    The last time this precise setup emerged within this pair of assets was in November.

    Related
    First CFTC-Regulated XRP Futures Go Live
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 18:46
    First CFTC-Regulated XRP Futures Go Live
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    That was right before XRP took off on its remarkable run. Whether history decides to play out in a similar fashion remains an open question, but what is clear is that the emergence of this golden pattern in the XRP vs. Bitcoin price chart is something that should not, under any circumstances, go unnoticed.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 14:29
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 13:59
    Massive 120,000 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Bybit Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Golden Cross Fuels Another Bullish Breakout
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?
    Massive 120,000 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Bybit Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD