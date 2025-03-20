Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 15:41
    How long is upward move of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.6% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC keeps looking bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, one can expect an ongoing upward move to the $87,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level of $86,861. 

    If the daliy bar closes around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $90,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. The volume keeps declining, which means sideways trading in the zone of $85,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $85,861 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

