Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20

The crypto market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.6% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC keeps looking bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, one can expect an ongoing upward move to the $87,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level of $86,861.

If the daliy bar closes around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $90,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. The volume keeps declining, which means sideways trading in the zone of $85,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $85,861 at press time.