Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 15:05
    Can price of Ethereum (ETH) keep rising faster than that of other coins?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 7%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the resistance of $2,033. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or above and with no long wick, the upward is likely to continue to the $2,100 area tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has broken the resistance of $1,963. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 14:34
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, one should focus on the current bar's closure in terms of its peak. If it happens above the vital $2,000 zone, growth may continue to $2,100.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from the key levels. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $2,000-$2,200 is the most likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,029 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 15:04
    ‘$2,200,000 In Play’: Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Prediction Voiced by Max Keiser
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 15:03
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Flip Cardano (ADA) in Rankings Again?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 19
    ‘$2,200,000 In Play’: Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Prediction Voiced by Max Keiser
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Flip Cardano (ADA) in Rankings Again?
    Show all