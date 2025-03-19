Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 7%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the resistance of $2,033. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or above and with no long wick, the upward is likely to continue to the $2,100 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has broken the resistance of $1,963.

In this case, one should focus on the current bar's closure in terms of its peak. If it happens above the vital $2,000 zone, growth may continue to $2,100.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from the key levels. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $2,000-$2,200 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $2,029 at press time.