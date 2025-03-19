Advertisement
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 17:58
    Bitcoin experienced little volatility following the Fed's latest rate decision
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision
    The price of Bitcoin remains flat following the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision. The flagship cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $84,231 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is still up by roughly 1.5%.     

    The Fed has left the key interest rate unchanged in the 4.25-4.50% range, which is in line with analysts' expectations. Polymarket users saw a 99% probability of the Fed adopting a wait-and-see approach following the March meeting. 

    The latest FOMC statement says that "uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased." 

    It is worth noting that four Fed officials now expect zero rate cuts in 2025. The median forecast shows 50 basis points of rate cuts this year.    

    The central bank has also significantly reduced its 2025 GDP growth projection to just 1.7%. 

    "As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and paused QT. Officials increased their inflation forecasts and lowered their growth projections — and both were far from insignificant, with the growth cuts exceeding the inflation rises," economist Mohamed Abdullah El-Erian commented on social media. 

    Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, believes that the Fed will not cut rates until early 2026. She sees a low probability of the central bank opting for a rate cut in May. 

