Just In: Massive $1 Billion USDT Transfer Hits Major Asian Crypto Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 11:37
    $1 billion USDT sent to HTX as Justin Sun teases "Tron season"
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    It is not every day you see a billion dollars on the move, especially in the form of USDT, but here we are - 1,000,000,000 USDT, to be exact, freshly minted and sent from the Tether Treasury to HTX, the major Asian crypto exchange formerly known as Huobi.

    The transaction, flagged by Whale Alert, is one of those moments that makes you stop and wonder what is cooking behind the scenes, especially when you consider who is involved and what has been happening lately.

    TRON founder Justin Sun breaks silence

    Justin Sun, the Tron founder and a name that is practically synonymous with big moves in crypto, just dropped a cryptic message on X: “TRON szn confirmed." It is the kind of statement that does not explain much but somehow says a lot, especially when you look at what he has been up to.

    Earlier, Sun had been talking about meme coins on Tron, promising to personally cover losses for creators and users on the network while vowing not to take a single cent of profit for himself. Instead, he said any proceeds would go to charity, which is either a bold move or a clever play, depending on how you look at it.

    Now, here is where it gets a little more connected, as Sun is not just the Tron guy; he is also a global advisor for HTX, the exchange that just received that billion-dollar USDT injection. 

    Coincidence? Maybe. But the timing suggests something bigger is in the works, whether it is ramping up liquidity for new projects, supporting meme coin activity or just preparing for a surge in trading volume.

    What is clear is that this is not just another routine transaction. A billion dollars does not move without a reason, and when it is tied to someone like Justin Sun, who has been making waves with his recent announcements, it is hard not to see this as part of a larger plan.

