Solana (SOL) Celebrates 5th Birthday: Details

Although Sunday is on the weekend and nothing is usually expected to happen on this day, this Sunday is March 16, and on the cryptocurrency market this means something. It was on this day five years ago that Block 0 was born on the Solana blockchain, which could be considered a birthday for SOL.

This remarkable date has not gone unnoticed by many Solana enthusiasts and, of course, its founders: Raj Gokal and Anatoly Yakovenko. Gokal recalled what was happening on planet Earth at this time five years ago, when everyone around the world was on lockdown and projects, especially crypto, were being canceled one by one.

"If we could launch then, you can launch now," Gokal said, noting that if you are going to start something, it better be what you want to use.

Yakovenko, apart from congratulating all enthusiasts celebrating Solana's birthday, said that everything is going according to plan, and looking at the characteristics of SOL as a blockchain, few people would argue with this.

Happy solana 0 block day to all those who celebrate!



Thus, as things stand, Solana commands over $8.5 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols based on this blockchain, which earns it second place after Ethereum.

However, in terms of fees and revenues, Solana's figures are twice, if not three times, higher than Ethereum's, and in this field no one comes closer. What's more, SOL, the native token of Solana, is itself a $65.5 billion asset, while this year it was even higher at a $127.5 billion market cap.

Solana (SOL) Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

What's next for Solana (SOL) remains to be seen, but these five years are definitely worth counting.