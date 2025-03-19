Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Puts Together Ultra-Bullish Price Puzzle

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 16:12
    Golden cross, major support level defended, peak bullishness - Is Cardano (ADA) putting together perfect price puzzle?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    It ia not every day that you see a cryptocurrency like Cardano (ADA) lining up its technical indicators in such a way that it feels like the stars are aligning, but here we are, watching what could be the early stages of a stunning upward move. 

    Such a move that does not just happen by accident but is built on a foundation of support levels, moving averages and trend changes that, when combined, start to look like a puzzle coming together - a bullish one.

    Starting with the daily chart, ADA’s price has been holding steady around the 200-day moving average, currently stretching at $0.7. This is not just any level but a long-term benchmark that traders often use to estimate the overall health of an asset. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Right now, it is doing its job as a support level, providing a floor that has already helped spark a 5.67% jump in price today. 

    Golden cross for Cardano (ADA)

    But there’s more to it. The 23-day moving average is inching closer to crossing above the 50-day moving average, forming what may be a golden cross pattern.

    For those who are not familiar, this pattern is one of those technical signals that means the shorter-term momentum is overtaking the longer-term trend, and that often leads to bigger moves to the upside. It ia not a guarantee, of course, but it is a piece of the puzzle that’s hard to ignore.

    So, what does this all mean for ADA’s price? 

    If the golden cross plays out and the 200-day MA continues to hold, the next logical target could be $0.85 and then $1 per Cardano coin. These are not just random numbers but levels where selling pressure might pick up, and if broken, they could open the door for even more gains. 

    On the flip side, if the golden cross does not happen or the 200-day MA support breaks, ADA could slip back toward $0.65, which would be a test of patience for anyone betting on the bullish side.

