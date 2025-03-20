Ripple CEO Says Company Might Reduce XRP Sales in Future, First CFTC-Regulated XRP Futures Go Live, Cardano Sees Most Bullishness in Months: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CEO on XRP: "Maybe we won't be selling as much"

During his recent interview with Bloomberg's Sonali Basak, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the ongoing criticism regarding the company's XRP sales , stating that Ripple may reduce them in the future. "You know, at some point, maybe we won't be selling as much," he told the host. Garlinghouse pointed out that the nature of the criticism toward his company is quite contradictory since Ripple detractors accuse the fintech giant of holding too much XRP, and at the same time, of selling too many tokens. "But right now, frankly, we get criticized for owning too much, and then we're criticized for selling some," he said. The CEO has also called XRP "slightly deflationary," considering that the supply has decreased to 99.9 billion units. Currently, according to Garlinghouse, Ripple owns 42% of the total XRP supply.

First CFTC-regulated XRP futures go live

Yesterday , March 19, Bitnomial, digital asset derivatives exchange, announced that it is launching the first-ever CFTC-regulated XRP futures in the U.S. Additionally, the exchange has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit against the SEC. As a reminder, Bitnomial took the regulator to court in October last year, claiming that the SEC was overextending its jurisdiction. The lawsuit argued that Bitnomial's XRP futures were not within the SEC's statutory authority. The developments follow the SEC's recent decision to drop its appeal against Ripple, after more than four years of legal battles. Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's CEO, hailed the regulator's decision as a "resounding" victory for the company. The resolution of the Ripple-SEC legal case, combined with the launch of regulated XRP futures, have increased the chances of XRP ETF approval to 80%.

