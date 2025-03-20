Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Says Company Might Reduce XRP Sales in Future, First CFTC-Regulated XRP Futures Go Live, Cardano Sees Most Bullishness in Months: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 16:36
    Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s news digest!
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    Ripple CEO on XRP: "Maybe we won't be selling as much"

    During his recent interview with Bloomberg's Sonali Basak, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the ongoing criticism regarding the company's XRP sales, stating that Ripple may reduce them in the future. "You know, at some point, maybe we won't be selling as much," he told the host. Garlinghouse pointed out that the nature of the criticism toward his company is quite contradictory since Ripple detractors accuse the fintech giant of holding too much XRP, and at the same time, of selling too many tokens. "But right now, frankly, we get criticized for owning too much, and then we're criticized for selling some," he said. The CEO has also called XRP "slightly deflationary," considering that the supply has decreased to 99.9 billion units. Currently, according to Garlinghouse, Ripple owns 42% of the total XRP supply. 

    First CFTC-regulated XRP futures go live

    Yesterday, March 19, Bitnomial, digital asset derivatives exchange, announced that it is launching the first-ever CFTC-regulated XRP futures in the U.S. Additionally, the exchange has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit against the SEC. As a reminder, Bitnomial took the regulator to court in October last year, claiming that the SEC was overextending its jurisdiction. The lawsuit argued that Bitnomial's XRP futures were not within the SEC's statutory authority. The developments follow the SEC's recent decision to drop its appeal against Ripple, after more than four years of legal battles. Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's CEO, hailed the regulator's decision as a "resounding" victory for the company. The resolution of the Ripple-SEC legal case, combined with the launch of regulated XRP futures, have increased the chances of XRP ETF approval to 80%.

    Cardano sees most bullishness in months

    According to data provided by analytics platform Santiment, Cardano has experienced a substantial spike in positive sentiment, recording its greatest level of bullishness in four months. As stated on the graph provided by the aforementioned source, the number of positive ADA-related comments on social media significantly outnumbered negative ones (3.5 to 1). The surge in optimism follows debunked rumors about the SEC classifying ADA's use case as "smart contracts for government services." The document that has been making the rounds on social media was simply submitted to the SEC's website as an opinion. On March 2, ADA spiked massively after the news that it would be included in a Bitcoin reserve; however, the asset has lost more than 38% since the March 2 peak. Despite this correction, positive sentiment within the community remains strong. At press time, ADA is changing hands at $0.7318, down 1.06% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP #Cardano #CFTC

