    Major Exchange Lists Cardano (ADA) and Coinbase Ethereum for Futures Collateral

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 10:49
    Cardano (ADA) and Coinbase Ethereum receive big boost from major exchange
    Major Exchange Lists Cardano (ADA) and Coinbase Ethereum for Futures Collateral
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    It was not long ago that XRP made its way onto the list of assets eligible for use as collateral in perpetual futures trading on Coinbase International Exchange. Now, Cardano (ADA) and Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) have joined the lineup, marking yet another step in Coinbase’s ongoing expansion of supported cryptocurrencies within its derivatives trading ecosystem.

    For ADA, this development is particularly noteworthy. It is not just another cryptocurrency added to the mix; it is a token that, like XRP, has been at the center of regulatory scrutiny in the past. The SEC had taken issue with both, alleging them to be unregistered securities. But times change, and so does the regulatory landscape. 

    With the departure of Gary Gensler from the SEC and a shift in how the commission approaches cryptocurrency enforcement, cases against digital assets have been seeing a different fate. What was once an uphill battle for ADA and XRP now appears to be turning into an opportunity for broader market adoption.

    Beyond just futures trading, Coinbase is also making moves toward bringing more assets on-chain, aligning with the broader industry trend of tokenization and blockchain integration into financial services. 

    Coinbase goes on-chain

    This push is not just about increasing trading options - it is also about compliance and accessibility. Some assets may only be available to accredited investors or require verification under U.S. law, and Coinbase is working on ways to navigate these barriers within the decentralized ecosystem.

    With ADA’s inclusion, the exchange is making it clear that blockchain networks with strong technological foundations are seen as valuable components of the evolving financial infrastructure. Whether this signals further institutional interest or simply a logical extension of market trends, it is evident that ADA’s role in crypto trading is being reinforced. 

    As Coinbase continues to expand its reach, the question is not just which assets will be added next but how this growing integration will shape the future of digital asset trading as a whole.

    #Coinbase #Cardano News #Cardano

