Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 13:28
    Strategy founder believes Europe will definitely need Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, founder and executive manager of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), has taken to his official account on the social media platform X to make a prediction about the future of the European Union and its fiat currency, EUR. This prediction mentions Bitcoin.

    Saylor’s BTC EUR prediction

    Saylor tweeted: “EUR gonna need BTC.”

    The reaction of the community to this tweet was mixed. While some agreed with the vocal Bitcoin evangelist, some X users asked for an explanation from other BTC enthusiasts in the comments.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

    In the tweet, Saylor likely suggests that EUR may encounter challenges in the near future and implies that Bitcoin could perhaps become a strong alternative to fiat EUR. This confirms his long-standing bullish position on Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and devaluation of fiat currencies.

    On March 19, Saylor published a chart of the U.S. dollar surging against the Turkish lira. His tweet was: “Try BTC.”

    Related
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 17:58
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    US building Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

    This tweet was likely a hidden recommendation to begin creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, following in the footsteps of the USA. Recently, newly elected President Trump signed an executive order to form the SBR. However, the government does not plan any immediate BTC purchases, and this triggered the community’s disappointment.

    However, the U.S. already holds more than 199,000 Bitcoin (worth almost $17 billion), which were confiscated from various illicit activities, mostly the Silk Road, over the past few years.

    Saylor’s company itself is one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders, keeping almost half a million BTC on its balance sheet. This tremendous amount was slightly increased after the recent purchase of 130 Bitcoins announced by Strategy earlier this week.

    Related
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 13:40
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Saylor launches STRF to fund further Bitcoin accumulation

    Two days ago, Michael Saylor announced that Strategy had launched yet another offering for both institutional and select noninstitutional investors, including Strife (STRF). The proceeds from it would be used by the company to accumulate more Bitcoin. Overall, the company intends to buy $21 billion worth of BTC over the next few years.

    This offering implies that Strategy will issue five million Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred stocks and sell them to investors, who will then receive dividends of 10% annually, paid out quarterly.

    #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #Strategic Bitcoin Reserve #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:13
    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired by Major Dormant Ethereum Whale
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:07
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired by Major Dormant Ethereum Whale
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Binance CEO Issues Bullish International Day of Happiness Festive Message
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD