Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight

Michael Saylor, founder and executive manager of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), has taken to his official account on the social media platform X to make a prediction about the future of the European Union and its fiat currency, EUR. This prediction mentions Bitcoin.

Saylor’s BTC EUR prediction

Saylor tweeted: “EUR gonna need BTC.”

The reaction of the community to this tweet was mixed. While some agreed with the vocal Bitcoin evangelist, some X users asked for an explanation from other BTC enthusiasts in the comments.

EUR gonna need BTC

In the tweet, Saylor likely suggests that EUR may encounter challenges in the near future and implies that Bitcoin could perhaps become a strong alternative to fiat EUR. This confirms his long-standing bullish position on Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and devaluation of fiat currencies.

On March 19, Saylor published a chart of the U.S. dollar surging against the Turkish lira. His tweet was: “Try BTC.”

US building Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

This tweet was likely a hidden recommendation to begin creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, following in the footsteps of the USA. Recently, newly elected President Trump signed an executive order to form the SBR. However, the government does not plan any immediate BTC purchases, and this triggered the community’s disappointment.

However, the U.S. already holds more than 199,000 Bitcoin (worth almost $17 billion), which were confiscated from various illicit activities, mostly the Silk Road, over the past few years.

Saylor’s company itself is one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders, keeping almost half a million BTC on its balance sheet. This tremendous amount was slightly increased after the recent purchase of 130 Bitcoins announced by Strategy earlier this week.

Saylor launches STRF to fund further Bitcoin accumulation

Two days ago, Michael Saylor announced that Strategy had launched yet another offering for both institutional and select noninstitutional investors, including Strife (STRF). The proceeds from it would be used by the company to accumulate more Bitcoin. Overall, the company intends to buy $21 billion worth of BTC over the next few years.

This offering implies that Strategy will issue five million Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred stocks and sell them to investors, who will then receive dividends of 10% annually, paid out quarterly.