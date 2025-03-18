Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero to Price: Possible Scenarios

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price drama - Will popular meme coin add another zero?
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero to Price: Possible Scenarios
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last few days on the cryptocurrency market have not been as prosperous for crypto enthusiasts as is commonly believed. Let's face it, the last few weeks have been pretty tough, full of pain, controversy, doubt and, of course, fear and greed. 

    Advertisement

    Just take a look at Shiba Inu (SHIB). What other coin can represent the situation on the alternative side of the crypto market, in other words, everything that is not Bitcoin (BTC)?

    Related
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 13:51
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero to Price: Possible Scenarios
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin
    XRP Skyrockets 1.7 Million in Key Metric? What's Happening?

    Since February, SHIB has lost 34.69% of its price, going from as high as $0.00001894 to as low as $0.00001238. Things look so bad for the Shiba Inu coin that even its most vocal supporters took a break and literally disappeared from social networks' radar. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Amid this, the main concern that may further worsen the mental health of SHIB holders is whether the token will experience another dip and eventually fall below $0.00001, adding another "0" to its price. As it seems, at least this bad outcome may not come true for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. 

    Is it that bad for Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

    First of all, SHIB had already made an attempt to break below this coveted price level. Just last week, the price of the meme-inspired coin touched $0.00001082 and successfully activated bull traders, who then pushed the price up 26% to $0.0000138. 

    However, there they ran out of fuel, and in the next three days, SHIB gave back 10% of this growth to the market. Now there are two things for Shiba Inu enthusiasts to note. The first is that $0.00001 is still a major support for the meme coin. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Ended It
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 13:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Ended It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The second is that SHIB failed to hold above the middle band of the Bollinger Bands indicator and is likely going down to the lower band to test buyers there. The good news is that the lower band is currently at $0.00001123 on the daily time frame. 

    In summary, both the market and unbiased indicators do not suggest that the price of SHIB could fall below $0.00001. This gives some hope to SHIB, but everything can change in a matter of hours.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:52
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 18
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:49
    XRP Flashes 102% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Rebound Fails
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero to Price: Possible Scenarios
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 18
    XRP Flashes 102% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Rebound Fails
    Show all