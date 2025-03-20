Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 16:51
    Can SHIB gain bullish momentum by the end of the week?
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are coming back to the game, according to CoinStats data. 

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 0.41% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to the local support of $0.00001266. If the sellers' pressure continues, traders may expect SHIB to trade near the $0.00001250 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume. 

    All in all, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.00001250-$0.000013 over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the mid-term point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, there is a low chance of sharp ups or downs.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001274 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

