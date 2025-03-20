SHIB Price Prediction for March 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are coming back to the game, according to CoinStats data.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 0.41% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to the local support of $0.00001266. If the sellers' pressure continues, traders may expect SHIB to trade near the $0.00001250 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume.

All in all, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.00001250-$0.000013 over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, there is a low chance of sharp ups or downs.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001274 at press time.