BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Takes in $527 Million as BTC Eyes $103,000

Institutional players on the cryptocurrency market are busy as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) soars in an attempt to hit $103,000. Notably, leading asset manager BlackRock has registered massive interest, with over half a billion raked in by its ETF product, per daily inflows.

Record inflows for BlackRock Bitcoin ETF

Farside Investors data reveal that BlackRock led the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market with $527.9 million. This is the second-largest inflow for BlackRock in 2025 after it recorded $596.1 million on January 7.

The asset manager, whose ETF started the year on shaky ground with an outflow of $332.6 million on Jan. 2, quickly recovered with three consecutive days of inflows. However, BlackRock has been lacking in consistency and volume so far this month.

The renewed attention in BlackRock Bitcoin ETF might indicate a rekindling of interest by institutional players. Analysts believe these players might have decided to increase their position ahead of the new administration in the U.S.

Notably, a new administration will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20, and many crypto stakeholders anticipate a favorable shift in regulations. Prices could soar significantly if the new president signs an executive order that favors crypto, as many speculate.

Broader Bitcoin ETF Market Inflow

Meanwhile, besides BlackRock, another asset manager that recorded massive inflows was Ark 21Shares’ ARKB.

Ark had $155.4 million in inflows to complement BlackRock’s inflow. Others with inflows were Fidelity Investment’s FBTC, Bitwise’s BITB and VanEck’s HODL, with $4.4 million, $2.7 million and $5.7 million respectively.

All other asset managers recorded zero inflows except Grayscale’s GBTC. A day after registering inflows, GBTC suffered an outflow of $70 million.