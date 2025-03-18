Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 14:52
    How long may correction of SHIB last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bounce back might have finished, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 3.85% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is falling after breaking the local resistance of $0.00001251. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000012 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes around current prices or below, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.00001150 area by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are continuing their pressure. The volume remains low, which means bulls are not ready yet to restore the rate of SHIB to previous levels. 

    In this case, the ongoing downward move is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001238 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

