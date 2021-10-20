woj
Options on ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Start Trading Today

News
Wed, 10/20/2021 - 14:10
Yuri Molchan
After half-billion debut of recently approved Bitcoin ETF, options trading on it will kick off today
Options on ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Start Trading Today
According to the Bloomberg article, after the Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) launched by ProShares ETF provider on the NYSE on Tuesday became the second-most-traded ETF on the Fidelity platform, options on this ETF will begin trading today, Oct. 20.

Now, crypto bulls and bears will be able to bet on Bitcoin ETF-based derivatives on NYSE Arca Options platform and NYSE American Options platform.

Bloomberg's chief ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, believes that in this case options are of huge importance. He has compared Bitcoin ETF options in the U.S. to YOLO ETF (a cannabis ETF by AdvisorShares).

On the first trading day, the Bitcoin ETF closed at around $570 million, pushing the Bitcoin price above the $634,000 level by now, making it move close to its April all-time high of $64,800.

Many are expecting the leading crypto to set a new ATH soon.

