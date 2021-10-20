ProShares Bitcoin ETF Becomes 2nd Most Traded Among Fidelity Clients on First Trading Day

Data shows that Bitcoin ETF launch by ProShares became the second-most popular among Fidelity traders on Tuesday

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Bloomberg, the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund under the BITO ticker proved to be the second-most traded ETF on the NYSE on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Fidelity customers go for Bitcoin ETF

According to Bloomberg Terminal, for Fidelity clients, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF launched by ProShares and approved by the SEC became the second-most traded fund on the first day of its launch: Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The tweet has it that traders on the Fidelity platform placed over 10,100 buy orders and seven times more sell orders for BITO—the ticker that Bitcoin ETF goes by on the NYSE.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF, was second most traded stock among Fidelity customers on Tuesday



Fidelity customers placed 10,104 buy orders and 71,266 sell orders for BITO on its commission-free brokerage platform$BITO Ads Ads October 20, 2021

Bitcoin rallies to $64,000

The Bitcoin ETF traded an astounding $320 million within just the first half-hour on the NYSE. The price increased by almost 5%, rising to $41.94. Overall, on Tuesday, more than 24 million shares were on the platform, according to Bloomberg's data.

As trading started on Tuesday, the flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, surged above the $63,000 level, inching closer to beating its all-time high of $64,800 reached in April this year.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at the $64,000 level on the Kraken exchange.