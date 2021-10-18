woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

BREAKING: ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Launch on Tuesday Oct 19

News
Mon, 10/18/2021 - 11:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
The launch of ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF this week has been confirmed
BREAKING: ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Launch on Tuesday Oct 19
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the title shared by the Bloomberg Terminal Twitter account, on Tuesday October 19, ProShares will launch the first long-expected Bitcoin futures ETF with the ticker BITO. The data has been confirmed by The NYT.

woj
woj

The launch of the ETF that will hold Bitcoin futures but not BTC itself will finally launch after a 75-day review by the US SEC regulatory agency spearheaded by Gary Gensler.

The news that the ETF just may be approved was published last week. However, it has been confirmed now.

yield
Yield app

Related
DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26

The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, soared on the expectation of this ETF launch and reached a half-a-year high of $62,944 on Friday and earlier today it traded slightly lower – at $62,288 per coin.

Thus, BTC is inching close to its April all-time high of $64,895.

Last week, CNBC's Jim Cramer stated that this week four Bitcoin ETFs are expected to get a SEC approval. If at least one of them is lauched, he believes, then Bitcoin is likely to reach a short-term peak or even "a real peak". He stated that if the launch happens, he may even cash out half of his Ethereum stash.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BREAKING: ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Launch on Tuesday Oct 19
10/18/2021 - 11:28
BREAKING: ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Launch on Tuesday Oct 19
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 70% of DOGE Holders in Profit While Transaction Size Is Rising
10/18/2021 - 11:11
70% of DOGE Holders in Profit While Transaction Size Is Rising
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26
10/18/2021 - 10:04
DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan