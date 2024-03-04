Advertisement
No Bitcoin (BTC) Left? Is Supply Shock Around Corner?

Arman Shirinyan
Yes, you can still buy Bitcoin
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 13:57

Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As Bitcoin continues its bull run, the community has raised an important concern: numerous platforms are reporting limitations on purchasing BTC.

However, these concerns are unfounded, as community notes from Twitter (X) and confirmations from various sources have made it clear: Bitcoin remains available on CashApp, numerous over-the-counter (OTC) platforms and exchanges. There is no immediate supply shock, but what does this mean for Bitcoin's future?

The notion of a Bitcoin supply shock stems from the cryptocurrency's capped supply of 21 million coins, with over 18 million already mined and in circulation. The scarcity of Bitcoin is one of its most vaunted features, potentially leading to a supply shock where demand far exceeds the available supply, thus driving up the price.

BTCUSD
BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

Yet, despite the scarcity, Bitcoin's supply has not run dry. The infrastructure of OTC platforms, exchanges and peer-to-peer networks ensures that Bitcoin is still transactable. Moreover, the persistent demand, which is a positive sign of market health, continues to be met without the immediate fear of running out.

Reviewing Bitcoin's price performance on the provided chart, the cryptocurrency has been on an uptrend, supported by strong buying interest. The chart reveals that Bitcoin has been consistently setting higher lows and higher highs — a bullish signal. The moving averages are aligned in an ascending order, with the short-term averages above the long-term ones, which typically suggests a bullish trend is in place.

Tron Founder Considers AI and Meme Coin Integration for TRX and HTX

Bitcoin's recent price action shows a steep ascent, with the RSI nearing overbought territory. This indicates high demand and buying pressure but also signals traders to be cautious of potential pullbacks as the market may need to consolidate gains.

While the specter of a supply shock adds a thrilling narrative to Bitcoin's story, the current market dynamics suggest that such an event is not on the immediate horizon. The "digital gold" remains within reach for those wishing to purchase, and its distribution channels are functioning as expected, even as demand surges.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

