Tron Founder Considers AI and Meme Coin Integration for TRX and HTX

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain and owner of major cryptocurrency exchanges Poloniex and Huobi, has taken to the X social media platform to engage with the Tron community regarding innovations that may potentially be added for use with TRX and HTX cryptocurrencies.

He hinted that in the future one or several innovative solutions that are gaining popularity right now may be integrated for the tokens he represents.

"What's next for TRX and HTX?"

Justin Sun engaged in a discussion with his followers, among whom are many long-term TRX and HTX users and holders, as to whether the future of the native chains of these coins should include any of the following: artificial intelligence, meme coins, GPT computing, gaming finance or Bitcoin layer 2.

What's next for #TRX and #HTX? Meme coin, AI and GPT computing, gaming finance, or Bitcoin layer 2? 🔴🔵 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) March 4, 2024

The opinions of the Tron community split there. While some users supported the integration of all the options enumerated by Sun, others asked for only AI, meme coins or Bitcoin layer 2 to be integrated.

Aside from these aforementioned ideas, Sun has recently intrigued the crypto community by feeling out the ground for a potential launch of a TRX-based ETF in the future.

Meme coins and artificial intelligence (coins based on it as well), together with gaming finance, have become hot topics recently, with AI and GameFi in particular being viewed as key directions for cryptocurrency development by many in the near future.

From time to time, AI-related cryptocurrencies find massive support among traders in the wake of new developments in the AI sphere. At the end of February, according to a report published by the on-chain data aggregator Santiment, several AI coins demonstrated a massive increase between 122% and 182%. They were AGI, ALI and AGIX AI cryptocurrencies.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI CEO

Recently, Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI boss Sam Altman. Musk and Altman were among the founders of the company in 2015, which back then was meant to be a nonprofit. After Elon Musk left the company, OpenAI turned into a full-profit company.

Musk now accuses Altman of turning OpenAI into a profit seeker and a Microsoft subsidiary, while initially they both agreed that OpenAI should work for the benefit of all humanity.