Advertisement
AD

Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $64,000

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) rallies to $64,000, nearing its all-time high after posting its largest weekly gain ever
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 5:52
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $64,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to reclaim a price point of $64,000, a mere 8% shy of its all-time high. 

The leading digital currency has closed its "greenest" weekly candle ever, with a staggering $11,404 difference between its opening and closing prices on Bitstamp.

This rally has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer examination of the factors driving this bullish momentum.

The supply shock 

Central to Bitcoin's recent surge is the growing interest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leading the charge. 

The fund has shattered records by joining the $10 billion assets under management (AUM) club in an unprecedented seven weeks, marking a significant milestone in the institutional adoption of cryptocurrency. 

This rapid accumulation of assets shows a broader trend of increasing demand for Bitcoin among institutional investors, seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional investment vehicles. 

Related
Bitcoin Might Not Kill Dollar, but This Will: Top Economist

Prominent entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci predicts that Bitcoin ETFs will end up controlling 10% of the Bitcoin supply.

The Bitcoin halving event is a critical factor in the cryptocurrency's valuation model, typically leading to a surge in price due to the reduced rate of new coin creation and the consequent scarcity effect. 

Although the halving is months away, its anticipated impact is already influencing market dynamics. This early rally, ahead of the halving, shows that investors are preemptively positioning themselves for the expected price increase.

Signs of an overheating market 

the rally in Bitcoin's price is a source of excitement for many investors, there are emerging signs that the market might be reaching a state of overheating. 

One key indicator is the near-horizontal resistance that Bitcoin is currently facing. According to a recent alert from 100eyes Crypto Scanner, Bitcoin is encountering resistance that could hinder its upward trajectory.

Another significant factor pointing to a potentially overheated market is the record-high open interest in Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). CoinGlass reported that CME Bitcoin open interest has surged to an unprecedented $8.66 billion.

These factors, when combined, indicate that the bullish sentiment around Bitcoin is strong, but investors should remain vigilant.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Volume Paints Dangerous Trend, Ethereum: Is There Problem? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Reversal
2024/03/04 06:06
Cardano (ADA) Volume Paints Dangerous Trend, Ethereum: Is There Problem? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Reversal
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image How to Use Bollinger Bands for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
2024/03/04 06:06
How to Use Bollinger Bands for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Dan BurginDan Burgin
related image Bitcoin Might Not Kill Dollar, but This Will: Top Economist
2024/03/04 06:06
Bitcoin Might Not Kill Dollar, but This Will: Top Economist
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
CryptoGames: Win Jackpots with Bitcoin and Altcoins!
Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $64,000
Cardano (ADA) Volume Paints Dangerous Trend, Ethereum: Is There Problem? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Reversal
How to Use Bollinger Bands for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Show all