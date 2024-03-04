Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $64,000

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to reclaim a price point of $64,000, a mere 8% shy of its all-time high.

The leading digital currency has closed its "greenest" weekly candle ever, with a staggering $11,404 difference between its opening and closing prices on Bitstamp.

This rally has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer examination of the factors driving this bullish momentum.

The supply shock

Central to Bitcoin's recent surge is the growing interest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leading the charge.

The fund has shattered records by joining the $10 billion assets under management (AUM) club in an unprecedented seven weeks, marking a significant milestone in the institutional adoption of cryptocurrency.

This rapid accumulation of assets shows a broader trend of increasing demand for Bitcoin among institutional investors, seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional investment vehicles.

Prominent entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci predicts that Bitcoin ETFs will end up controlling 10% of the Bitcoin supply.

When BTC ETFs get to 1.7mm coins they will likely control 10 percent of what is available. Coins have been lost since inception. They are at 776k now. The acceleration will happen quickly after that. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 4, 2024

The Bitcoin halving event is a critical factor in the cryptocurrency's valuation model, typically leading to a surge in price due to the reduced rate of new coin creation and the consequent scarcity effect.

Although the halving is months away, its anticipated impact is already influencing market dynamics. This early rally, ahead of the halving, shows that investors are preemptively positioning themselves for the expected price increase.

Signs of an overheating market

the rally in Bitcoin's price is a source of excitement for many investors, there are emerging signs that the market might be reaching a state of overheating.

One key indicator is the near-horizontal resistance that Bitcoin is currently facing. According to a recent alert from 100eyes Crypto Scanner, Bitcoin is encountering resistance that could hinder its upward trajectory.

Another significant factor pointing to a potentially overheated market is the record-high open interest in Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). CoinGlass reported that CME Bitcoin open interest has surged to an unprecedented $8.66 billion.

These factors, when combined, indicate that the bullish sentiment around Bitcoin is strong, but investors should remain vigilant.