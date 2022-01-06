New York Mayor Makes Case for Buying Bitcoin Dip

News
Thu, 01/06/2022 - 14:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Eric Adams wants New York to be center of crypto and blockchain
New York Mayor Makes Case for Buying Bitcoin Dip
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a strong argument for Bitcoin dip-buying during a Thursday appearance on CNBC.

When confronted by "Squawk Box" host Andrew Ross Sorkin about the ongoing cryptocurrency market correction, Adams said that it is sometimes prudent to buy more during a downturn:

Sometimes the best time to buy is when things go down.

Adams was sworn in last week, becoming New York's second Black mayor.

The Democrat says that he is yet to receive his first Bitcoin paycheck:

I'm looking forward to that first paycheck in Bitcoins.

Shortly after scoring a landslide victory in his mayoral election, New York's new mayor announced that he would take his first three paychecks in the world's largest cryptocurrency, to the great delight of the crypto community.

He also vowed to make New York "the center" of the fast-growing industry, following in the footsteps of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. He reiterated his plan during his most recent interview:

I want New York City to be the center of that technology.

As reported by U.Today, the crypto-friendly mayor also proposed teaching about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in schools, while also floating the idea of allowing merchants to accept Bitcoin.

Related
El Salvador Loses Almost 15% as Bitcoin Retraces to $43,000
Adams's stance was quite refreshing for the Big Apple given that the city has not been particularly welcoming of cryptocurrencies. New York State residents have very few trading options due to a draconian regulatory regime. Cryptocurrency companies can only legally operate in the world's financial center through a tedious, time-consuming and expensive process to obtain a much-coveted BitLicense.

Only a pitiful 20 crypto companies have so far managed to get licensed in the state.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters in March
01/06/2022 - 17:36
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters in March
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Bottom Out at $38,000
01/06/2022 - 16:04
Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Bottom Out at $38,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon Teases 3 Milestones for 2022, XRP Forms “Death Crosses” Pattern, SHIB and ADA Present Buying Opportunity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/06/2022 - 15:57
Polygon Teases 3 Milestones for 2022, XRP Forms “Death Crosses” Pattern, SHIB and ADA Present Buying Opportunity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina