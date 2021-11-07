Crypto Should Be Taught at New York City Schools, Says Mayor-Elect Eric Adams

New York's new crypto-friendly mayor has made a case for teaching school students about Bitcoin

During a CNN interview that took place on Nov. 7, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said that crypto and blockchain should be taught at schools in the “Big Apple”:

And that’s what we must do — open our schools to teach the technology and teach this new way of thinking.

The 61-year-old politician made a case for increasing cryptocurrency awareness among young people.



The newly elected mayor also said that he was going to consider encouraging merchants to accept Bitcoin.

We are going to look at it, and we are going to tread carefully. We are going to get it right.

Adams, however, added that the city won’t be in a rush to act on such an initiative: