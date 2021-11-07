lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Crypto Should Be Taught at New York City Schools, Says Mayor-Elect Eric Adams

News
Sun, 11/07/2021 - 18:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
New York's new crypto-friendly mayor has made a case for teaching school students about Bitcoin
Crypto Should Be Taught at New York City Schools, Says Mayor-Elect Eric Adams
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a CNN interview that took place on Nov. 7, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said that crypto and blockchain should be taught at schools in the “Big Apple”:

woj
woj

And that’s what we must do — open our schools to teach the technology and teach this new way of thinking.

The 61-year-old politician made a case for increasing cryptocurrency awareness among young people.  

The newly elected mayor also said that he was going to consider encouraging merchants to accept Bitcoin.

Related
Elon Musk Considering Selling $25 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock. Michael Saylor Wants Him to Buy Bitcoin
Adams, however, added that the city won’t be in a rush to act on such an initiative:

We are going to look at it, and we are going to tread carefully. We are going to get it right.    

As reported by U.Today, the mayor-elect made waves on Twitter earlier this week by announcing that he would receive his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Should Be Taught at New York City Schools, Says Mayor-Elect Eric Adams
11/07/2021 - 18:31
Crypto Should Be Taught at New York City Schools, Says Mayor-Elect Eric Adams
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 7
11/07/2021 - 14:12
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Ethereum
11/07/2021 - 13:54
Shiba Inu Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Ethereum
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya