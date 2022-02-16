Mover Supports Shiba Inu “Trifecta,” Mastercard to Hire 500 More Crypto Specialists, Number of SHIB Holders Hits New ATH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today’s news digest keeps you updated on the latest events in the crypto industry

Shiba Inu "trifecta" now supported by Mover crypto card

According to the official announcement published yesterday, Mover , a start-up building the very first Metaverse savings card, started supporting SHIB, LEASH and BONE, a so-called trifecta of Shiba Inu tokens. The list of available top-up options also includes Ethereum (ETH), Magic Internet Money (MIM), Olympus DAO (OHM), Frax Coin (FRAX) and several stablecoins, as well as some other crypto tokens.

Mover’s debit card allows users to spend crypto at all Visa card-supporting locations, meaning that the supported cryptos could be spent at thousands of merchants.

Mastercard plans on hiring 500 more cryptocurrency specialists

Mastercard plans to expand the consulting services it offers to Open Banking, Open Data, crypto and digital currencies by hiring 500 more professionals. The reason behind this decision is the spiking popularity of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, with more institutions and private companies trying to implement the technology in their businesses.

Mastercard already allows its users to perform operations with digital assets thanks to the integration of cryptocurrencies into their products.

306 million SHIB burned over last 24 hours

As reported by the Shibburn Twitter account, yesterday, another big lump of SHIB was taken out of circulation. A total of 306,104,347 SHIB were sent to dead wallets, followed by 32,995 more Shiba Inu tokens an hour later. Meanwhile, the SHIB community has expanded, and by now, the number of Shiba Inu holders has reached a whopping 1,175,078 users, hitting a new all-time high.

DOGE, SHIB, ADA and LINK are among top 11 coins held by largest BSC whales