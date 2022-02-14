140 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top BNB Whale as SHIB Becomes Number 1 Asset Bought by BSC Whales

Number 1 BNB whale has bought close to 140 billion SHIB, while the coin becomes top purchased asset for whales holding BSC-based tokens

Analytics shared by @WhaleStatsBSC Twitter account that provides data on the top 1,000 rich list of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales states that, on Feb. 13, a BNB whale ranked 1 by this data service purchased nearly 140 billion Shiba Inu tokens.

Aside from that, SHIB has become the number one purchased coin for the 1,000 largest investors in BSC-based cryptocurrencies.

139.9 trillion SHIB added by this whale

A recent tweet by @WhaleStatsBSC shows that the top BNB whale has made an acquisition of 139,929,254,883 Shiba Inu, which is the equivalent of $4,232,859 in fiat.

Last week, U.Today reported several massive purchases of SHIB. A new SHIB whale, as it was referred to by WhaleStats, acquired a whopping 3,457,477,154,937 Shiba Inu tokens, paying $115,998,358 back on the day of purchase

Besides, several whales added 36.8 billion SHIB to their portfolio as well.

SHIB is #1 purchased coin for BSC whales

In another recent tweet, @WhaleStatsBSC shared a list of the top 10 most purchased cryptocurrencies by largest 1,000 Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales in the past 24 hours. SHIB comes first on that list. Bitcoin BEP (BTCB) is the number four most actively purchased coin for them, BNB comes in fifth and ETH is in tenth place.

Besides, another meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is for these whales the tenth largest holding, according to a list published on the website of the analytics platform.

SHIB holds the largest position by USD value

Shifting to whales who prefer ETH and ERC-20 tokens rather than BSC, WhaleStats has shared that SHIB has also become the largest token by USD value held by the 1,000 major Ethereum whales.

These whales now hold an estimated 54,640,355,419,904 SHIB worth $1,596,262,985 and comprising 16.65% of their portfolio.

LINK is the most traded token, while UNI holds the position of the most widely owned token.