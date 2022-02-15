Shiba Inu "Trifecta" Now Supported by Mover Crypto Card

The Shiba Inu triumvirate is now supported by the Mover crypto card

Mover, a start-up building the very first Metaverse savings card, has added support for the trifecta of Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB, LEASH and BONE), according to a recent announcement posted on Twitter.

Last December we added $SHIB as the native top-up token. 🐶 The Shib ecosystem is full of wonderful opportunities and needs some tools. We are excited to announce that @viaMover has established full support for the perfect trifecta: $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE. All for you, warriors pic.twitter.com/qqgxAXbJLi — MoverDAO (@viaMover) February 15, 2022

That made it possible to top up cryptocurrency cards with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in December.



Apart from the Shiba Inu triumvirate, the list of available top-up options includes Ethereum (ETH), Magic Internet Money (MIM), Olympus DAO (OHM), Frax Coin (FRAX) and several stablecoins, as well as other some other crypto tokens.



Mover offers a non-fungible token, which operates a personalized savings card that collects rewards from various Metaverses and stores them on a single balance.