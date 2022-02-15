Shiba Inu "Trifecta" Now Supported by Mover Crypto Card

Mover, a start-up building the very first Metaverse savings card, has added support for the trifecta of Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB, LEASH and BONE), according to a recent announcement posted on Twitter.

That made it possible to top up cryptocurrency cards with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in December.

Apart from the Shiba Inu triumvirate, the list of available top-up options includes Ethereum (ETH), Magic Internet Money (MIM), Olympus DAO (OHM), Frax Coin (FRAX) and several stablecoins, as well as other some other crypto tokens.

Mover offers a non-fungible token, which operates a personalized savings card that collects rewards from various Metaverses and stores them on a single balance.

The platform is offering 6.58% APY on savings, performing automatic rebalancing and yield collection.

The start-up's debit card, which comes with the NFT, allows for spending crypto at all locations that support Visa cards. This means that the supported cryptocurrencies could be spent at thousands of merchants.

Earlier this month, Mover partnered with DropsDAO, making it possible to generate passive savings returns on assets borrowed with NFT loans in a Mover vault.

In November, Mover, which was founded back in 2020, announced that it had become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), handing control to the community. The Mover Pylon Governance Body is responsible for managing the community fund and submitting governance proposals.

