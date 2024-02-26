Advertisement
Meme Moguls (MGLS) Tokensale Joined by New Generations of Investors as Aave (AAVE) and Ordi (ORDI) Top Altcoins Reaching New Levels

Guest Author
Meme Moguls (MGLS) multi-level asset introducing campaign on-boards new enthusiasts in Q1, 2024
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 9:49
Contents
In the competitive cryptocurrency market, Meme Moguls (MGLS) sets itself apart from established crypto coins. With a strong performance in its presale and a promising growth trajectory, Meme Moguls and its native MGLS token are making a mark in the meme coin sector.

While it rounds up the 5th stage of its presale, Meme Moguls have already secured significant sums in presale funding and aim to be the next top meme coin. 

Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Aave (AAVE) community anticipates a price climb to $118

Although Aave (AAVE) recently reached a monthly high of $97.9, it has experienced a weekly decline of over 4%, with prices fluctuating between $88.6 and $97.9. Currently, AAVE token is priced above the $91 price threshold; albeit, there is optimism within the Aave community for a potential surge that could allow it to reclaim its yearly high of $118.

Meanwhile Aave token holds strongly in the #59 position among the top cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap, primarily due to its significant value generated through its hosted applications. Given the current price outlook, Aave is facing strong resistance to break past its weekly support level of $94.

Ordi (ORDI) displays resilience despite market challenges 

Ordi (ORDI)'s token put up a great performance over the last month surging by almost 50% from its monthly low of $49.7 to its peak of $72.9. However, the past week witnessed a noticeable dip of more than 13%. Currently priced above the monthly support price of $53, ORDI token is trading within a weekly price range of $71.8 and $61.1. 

Despite recent bearish trends, the Ordi network has maintained positive momentum since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, analysts are optimistic about Ordi, suggesting it has the potential to rise among the top cryptocurrencies if its price surges further to reach its all-time high of $86.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) presale raises over $2.5 million and is still counting 

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is rapidly gaining traction in the meme coin market, as evidenced by its highly successful presale, which has since raised over $2.5 million in total funding. Currently, in stage 5 of the presale, Meme Moguls is offering a generous 30% deposit bonus to further fuel the growing interest in the native MGLS token.

At the fundamental level, the native MGLS token serves a dual purpose in the Meme Moguls ecosystem. Firstly, it functions as an in-game currency for the upcoming Meme Moguls game. Additionally, it acts as a governance token, allowing token holders to participate in the decision-making processes of the project.

Moreover, the native MGLS token doubles as the utility token that powers the entire Meme Moguls ecosystem. This ecosystem includes Moguls World, a metaverse where users can immerse themselves in various activities such as joint liquidity pool, token mining, and staking. 

Other thrilling features within the ecosystem also include the Moguls game, offering simulated investing that lets participants compete with friends in virtual stock market trading while learning investing strategies. By engaging in its dynamic play-to-earn games such, users not only interact with the platform but also have the opportunity to climb the incentivized wealth leaderboard.

