Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Welcomes Investors, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Critiques Gary Gensler, Avalanche (AVAX) Surges

The cryptocurrency landscape is abuzz with significant developments, notably Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's critique of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Meanwhile, analysts are researching Meme Moguls (MGLS).

MGLS is a new ICO in Stage 3 of its presale.

Ripple/SEC developments

The CEO of Ripple XRP, Brad Garlinghouse, has stepped into the spotlight with critical commentary directed at Gary Gensler, the SEC Chairman. According to Garlinghouse , Gensler is a hypocrite who has destroyed the integrity of the SEC while remaining close to Wall Street.

Garlinghouse's outspoken stance shows the ongoing debate surrounding regulatory clarity in the crypto space and its implications for companies like Ripple. In terms of the XRP crypto , it experienced a pump from $0.59 on December 18 to $0.64 on December 25. Moreover, its Fear & Greed index rating sits at 73 (Greed) - a good bullish sign.

Experts in the crypto field have taken note of all these factors as they foresee the XRP coin value reaching $0.66 before December 2023 ends.

Meme Moguls (MGLS): One of the Altcoins To Watch

According to Statista, the meme industry will be valued at over $6.1B by 2025, and Meme Moguls (MGLS) aims to capitalize on this growth. It will revolutionize the memecoin landscape by combining it with a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming ecosystem. In other words, Meme Moguls will introduce an innovative P2E game where you can learn all there is to know about investments and building wealth.

In this game, you will begin with a virtual cash balance of $100,000. You then engage in many virtual stock market trading games to turn your virtual profits into actual cash returns. For example, you will gain Mogul status by climbing the in-game rankings. Once you obtain this At the core of this P2E game will lie the MGLS native token. Unlike 99% of other meme coins, which rely only on hype, MGLS serves as the in-game currency and governance token for Meme Moguls. This brings utility to MGLS - something never seen in the memecoin market.

It is now worth only $0.0025 as it is in Stage 3 of its presale. Demand is high, with over $893,900 raised for Meme Moguls.

Avalanche (AVAX) Now Among the Top 10 Altcoins

Recently, Binance announced a new trading pair for Avalanche Crypto (AVAX) on Cross Margin - AVAX/FDUSD. The Avalanche crypto price increased from $37 on December 18 to $46.29 on December 25.

From a technical perspective, Avalanche Crypto will continue this bullish trend as it has over 27 technical indicators in the green. It trades above its 50- and 100-day EMAs, which is a good sign for Avalance Crypto's future.

Because of this, experts in the field forecast that Avalanche Crypto will trade for $50 in January 2024, making it one of the altcoins to watch.

MGLS has a competitive advantage in this environment thanks to its low market cap of $7.5M - drastically lower than XRP's ($34B) and AVAX's ($16B). This means MGLS will need fewer new funds for its price to surge.

