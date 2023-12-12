Advertisement
Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Seems to Garner Traction in December, 2023 while Bonk (BONK) Meme Coin Sets New Highs

article image
Guest Author
Meme Moguls (MGLS) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in December
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 11:13
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Ever since Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged, the meme coin market has been steadily booming with lots of other meme coins coming to take their spot as one of top crypto coins. 

Amidst the numerous humor-based meme coins on the market, Meme Moguls (MGLS) plans to be launched as a one-a-kind P2E meme token. 

Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) introduces itself as a new meme coin

Despite the recent super growth Bonk is currently undergoing, Meme Moguls can prove to be a great contender considering the special nature of this MGLS token.

As a utility token, MGLS is different from every other meme coin including Bonk, as it presents an opportunity for users to engage in beneficial community engagement, simulated investing, meme trading and staking, rewarding gameplays and meme-backed challenges and competitions.

In addition to earning meme rewards, cash prizes from prize pools and game items when users partake in its virtual casino gameplays, Meme Moguls also presents an opportunity for you to invest your MGLS token in a liquidity pool for higher returns.

The incentives awaiting you once you buy and engage with Meme Moguls is amazing. First, you stand a chance of receiving up to $10,000 at the end of each presale stage if you’re the most active Twitter user.

Top top it off, once Meme Moguls launches, and you’re able to climb up its wealth leaderboard to be among the top 20, you will be able to share from a prize pool that is derived from the platform’s daily revenue. Making it to the top 20 moguls is not all that hard as all you have to do is keep winning games and completing trading challenges.

Bonk (BONK) Keeps Skyrocketing: Will it Ever Stop?

Bonk, one of the fast rising meme coins, is currently one of the top crypto coins on the market. With a significant jump in value, Bonk has amassed a lot of attention as it witnessed an impressive 19.39% increase from yesterday until now.

The most shocking growth is the trajectory of Bonk price over the last month, which was a whopping 474.08% increase. This skyrocketing Bonk phase has placed Bonk market cap in the top 5 list of meme coins. Subsequently, Bonk market cap just upped 19.46% increase in the past 24 hours.

Considering Bonk super growth of over 10,877% increase from the beginning of the year till now, the Bonk community are as positive as ever with a lot of them predicting a continued incline in Bonk price in the future.

