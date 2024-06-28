Advertisement
AD

    Massive Bitcoin Whale Makes Major Transfer to Coinbase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A major whale recently transferred $61.55 million worth of Bitcoin to Coinbase after six years of dormancy
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 6:18
    Massive Bitcoin Whale Makes Major Transfer to Coinbase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain, a long-dormant wallet has sprung back to life after six years in order to deposit 1,000 BTC ($61.55 million) into Coinbase Prime just hours ago.

    Advertisement

    The latest transfer comes after a few other notable Bitcoin transactions that took place earlier this week. As reported by U.Today, the US government recently sent roughly $241 million worth of Bitcoin to Coinbase on June 26. Despite some concerns from the community, the transfer did not trigger a significant price move. 

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 05:19
    Looking for Next XRP? Pay Attention to Meme Coins, Says Top Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Looking for Next XRP? Pay Attention to Meme Coins, Says Top Analyst
    Ethereum (ETH) Bounce From $3,400 Imminent? Solana (SOL) Reversal Started: Here's Next Target, What's Happening With Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Breaking: Solana ETF Proposal Filed by VanEck

    On July 27, an extremely rare transfer took place, with $3 million worth of Bitcoin that was mined all the way back in 2010 being transferred to the Binance exchange. These coins came from the era of CPI mining when it was possible to mine the original cryptocurrency with one's personal computer without using any specialized hardware. 

    Bitcoin remains in the doldrums

    The price of the largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $61,522 after peaking at $62,314, according to CoinGecko data. The flagship cryptocurrency is down nearly 5% over the past week.

    As reported by U.Today, inflows into large Bitcoin wallets picked up steam following a recent price crash. 

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 19:51
    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    After seeing a brief relief rally following its plunge below the $59,000 level, the leading cryptocurrency is struggling to regain bullish momentum without a single major bullish catalyst in sight.

    With that being said, it is worth mentioning that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are not back to inflows, which should offer some much-needed respite to bulls. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Looking for Next XRP? Pay Attention to Meme Coins, Says Top Analyst
    Jun 28, 2024 - 06:22
    Looking for Next XRP? Pay Attention to Meme Coins, Says Top Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Bounce From $3,400 Imminent? Solana (SOL) Reversal Started: Here's Next Target, What's Happening With Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Jun 28, 2024 - 06:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Bounce From $3,400 Imminent? Solana (SOL) Reversal Started: Here's Next Target, What's Happening With Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Jun 28, 2024 - 06:22
    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETHMilan, Italy's largest international ETH & Web3 Conference, Makes a Dramatic Return
    Kadena Announces Nitin Gaur as Advisor
    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive Bitcoin Whale Makes Major Transfer to Coinbase
    Looking for Next XRP? Pay Attention to Meme Coins, Says Top Analyst
    Ethereum (ETH) Bounce From $3,400 Imminent? Solana (SOL) Reversal Started: Here's Next Target, What's Happening With Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Show all