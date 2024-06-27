Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The IBC protocol is a game-changer for the blockchain space since it allows complex blockchain ecosystems to interact with each other
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 19:51
    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the popular proof-of-stake blockchain, has boosted the level of interoperability by integrating the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol.

    Advertisement

    The integration now makes it easier for developers to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based applications on Cardano sidechain. 

    The standardized protocol, which was originally introduced back in 2019 by Cosmos Network, makes it possible to bridge several heterogeneous blockchains by sending information via special channels. Data can be easily transferred by blockchain with different consensus mechanisms. No direct communication between them is required in order to ensure the validity of certain information. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Breaking: Solana ETF Proposal Filed by VanEck
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 13:00
    Breaking: Solana ETF Proposal Filed by VanEck
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    With Cardano, for instance, enterprises that rely on the ICB protocol can still take advantage of the network's deterministic fees and other advantages while working with other chains. "With the implementation of IBC on Cardano, businesses benefit from a framework for developing and deploying scalable, secure, and interoperable blockchain solutions," the foundation said. 

    A governance controversy 

    In other news, the foundation recently stirred some controversy with its voting decision earlier this week. 

    During a bootstrapping phase, which will take place between the two stages of the hard fork's implementation, the foundation will become a member of an Interim Constitutional Committee (ICC).

    Related
    Sun, 06/23/2024 - 18:29
    Hoskinson: Cardano Is Waking Up
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    It has already taken part in the ICC election, placing The Cardano Atlantic Council at the top of its ratings. When voting for candidates, it takes into account such factors as the level of engagement, technical expertise, transparency, and so on. 

    However, the foundation faced some pushback from some members of the community who believe that it had to rule itself out from the entire ICC voting process.  "I think it is wrong that Cardano Foundation should put their thumb on the scales," one user commented. 

    #Cardano News #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Billionaire Cohen Pivots Away from Crypto to Focus on AI
    Jun 27, 2024 - 20:02
    Billionaire Cohen Pivots Away from Crypto to Focus on AI
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Community Opens Hot “Dogecoin or Bitcoin” Debate, Here's Surprising Twist
    Jun 27, 2024 - 20:02
    DOGE Community Opens Hot “Dogecoin or Bitcoin” Debate, Here's Surprising Twist
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 1.55 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Here's Intriguing Twist Ahead
    Jun 27, 2024 - 20:02
    1.55 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Here's Intriguing Twist Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETHMilan, Italy's largest international ETH & Web3 Conference, Makes a Dramatic Return
    Kadena Announces Nitin Gaur as Advisor
    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum
    Billionaire Cohen Pivots Away from Crypto to Focus on AI
    DOGE Community Opens Hot “Dogecoin or Bitcoin” Debate, Here's Surprising Twist
    Show all