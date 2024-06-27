Cardano Boosts Connectivity with Ethereum

The Cardano Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the popular proof-of-stake blockchain, has boosted the level of interoperability by integrating the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol.

The integration now makes it easier for developers to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based applications on Cardano sidechain.

The standardized protocol, which was originally introduced back in 2019 by Cosmos Network, makes it possible to bridge several heterogeneous blockchains by sending information via special channels. Data can be easily transferred by blockchain with different consensus mechanisms. No direct communication between them is required in order to ensure the validity of certain information.

With Cardano, for instance, enterprises that rely on the ICB protocol can still take advantage of the network's deterministic fees and other advantages while working with other chains. "With the implementation of IBC on Cardano, businesses benefit from a framework for developing and deploying scalable, secure, and interoperable blockchain solutions," the foundation said.

A governance controversy

In other news, the foundation recently stirred some controversy with its voting decision earlier this week.

During a bootstrapping phase, which will take place between the two stages of the hard fork's implementation, the foundation will become a member of an Interim Constitutional Committee (ICC).

It has already taken part in the ICC election, placing The Cardano Atlantic Council at the top of its ratings. When voting for candidates, it takes into account such factors as the level of engagement, technical expertise, transparency, and so on.

However, the foundation faced some pushback from some members of the community who believe that it had to rule itself out from the entire ICC voting process. "I think it is wrong that Cardano Foundation should put their thumb on the scales," one user commented.