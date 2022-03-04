Manchester City Partners with One of Largest Cryptocurrency Exchanges

One of the most highly-valued football clubs is now partnered with the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange

Following the increasing adoption rates of cryptocurrencies, Manchester City announced an agreement with OKX (formerly OKEx) cryptocurrency exchange, which will now act as the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of its football (soccer) club, Forbes reports.



As the agreement suggests, OKX will be able to place the platform's identity on Manchester City's male and female teams and various e-sports operations. In addition to soccer teams, soccer fans will see the OKX logo and advertisement in Etihad Stadium and Academy Stadium, which are able to fit more than 60,000 people.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but according to Forbes sources, the deal was made in the multi-million dollar range. It is important to note that Manchester City is the sixth-most valuable soccer team in the world, valued at $4 billion.With more agreements like this, crypto-related projects are aiming at mainstream audiences to attract more private funds that acted as the main fuel of the market back in 2021.