Ripple v. SEC: Brad Garlinghouse Expecting Some Court Decisions Soon

In a recent interview with Fox Business, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has shared an update on the ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claiming that the court will soon rule on several motions soon:

The case continues to move forward. We are expecting some decisions from the court, you know, sooner rather than later.

The expert discovery phase of the litigation came to a close on Monday after months of back-and-forth between Ripple and the SEC. The deadline was originally set for Oct. 12, but it had been postponed multiple times in order to conduct more depositions.