Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ethereum Whales Are Back out of Nowhere

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 10:20
    Big wallets suddenly bet big on Ethereum (ETH) through Binance and Aave
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Whales Are Back out of Nowhere
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a series of on-chain moves over the last two hours, several high-value Ethereum (ETH) purchases have quietly shown renewed whale interest - not through explosive momentum or viral chatter but through deliberate, well-funded activity through both DeFi and centralized exchanges.

    Advertisement

    Wallet 0xDdb4, which is involved in Aave lending markets, borrowed $3.44 million USDC and quickly used it to purchase 1,856 ETH. This was done across Uniswap and known OTC-connected addresses. The swaps look clean and intentional - no signs of speculation or trying to chase yield. It is just a matter of capital rotation into ETH on a large scale.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 00:01
    Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Move Incoming, XRP's Volatility Explosion Coming, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Recovery Real Right Now?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Whales Are Back out of Nowhere
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers
    Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Move Incoming, XRP's Volatility Explosion Coming, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Recovery Real Right Now?

    Not long after, wallet 0xf84d followed a similar pattern but with an interesting variation. The address borrowed $1.64 million USDC from Aave but spent $2.34 million USDC overall to acquire 1,259 ETH, suggesting they have some extra liquidity or prior stablecoin reserves. 

    Advertisement

    The key detail is that both wallets moved within the same short window, targeting similar Ethereum price levels and using the same DeFi pathways.

    Also, a new address, 0x69D0, took out 2,250 ETH (about $4.12 million) from Binance - and there were not any inbound transfers, historical swaps or prior activity. It is a pretty clean wallet profile for a transfer of that size, and while its intent is still a bit vague, the timing is hard to ignore.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 11:55
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In total, more than $7 million in ETH have been collected across three wallets in less than two hours. The wallets are not labeled funds or known institutional desks, but the amounts suggest high-conviction capital.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 10:01
    Massive Liquidation Imbalance Hits BTC, XRP and SOL as Long Traders Edged Out
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 9:01
    Zero New RLUSD Minted in Week – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whales Are Back out of Nowhere
    Massive Liquidation Imbalance Hits BTC, XRP and SOL as Long Traders Edged Out
    Zero New RLUSD Minted in Week – What's Happening?
    Show all