Whales Grab $1.2 in LINK, $1.05 Million in MATIC on the Dip, Increasing Their Holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As Polygon's MATIC and Chainlink's native token, LINK, are plunging along with other cryptocurrencies, whales are buying the dip, according to data provided by the WhaleStats platform.

Over $2 million in MATIC and LINK acquired on the dip

WhaleStats crypto tracker has announced that on March 3, two large crypto investors, who keep most of their funds in Ethereum, have added more crypto to their digital riches: LINK and MATIC.

One of them is an Ethereum whale, "Kvothe," called after the main character of the Kingkiller Chronicle trilogy written by U.S. fiction writer Patrick Rothfuss. This whale, ranked 300th on the WhaleStats scale, purchased 659,765 MATIC worth $1,055,624.

The second largest acquisition was made by an ETH whale without any name but ranked 133rd by WhaleStats. He bought the equivalent of $1,247,893 in Chainlink: 84,431 LINK tokens.

SHIB holds top position among ETH whales

According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats, at some point six hours ago, the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Shiba Inu (SHIB), become the token most favored by the 100 largest Ethereum holders.

The tweet says that SHIB was the most frequently traded coin, SHIB was on the list of the 10 largest crypto holdings, among the top 10 purchased coins and among the top 10 smart contracts used most frequently.

By now, however, SHIB remains only on the top 10 holdings list – it comes third after Ethereum and second after FTT by USD value. Overall, ETH whales are now holding $1,538,713,432 worth of Shiba Inu.

This constitutes 16.69% of their portfolio. Compared to a day ago, this is a slight decline from 17.42%.

Among other top holdings of ETH investors is MATIC. They are now holding a total of $382,180,962 of these tokens, which is 4.14% of their crypto holdings.

"Gimli" whale buys 442.6 billion SHIB

On March 3, U.Today reported that a big ETH holder, "Gimli" (a major dwarf character from the iconic fantasy novel "Lord of the Rings") grabbed a massive amount of SHIB – a staggering 442,637,867,858 tokens. This sum in the meme token is worth $11,561,701.

After that trade, "Gimli's" SHIB holdings soared to a total of 1 trillion tokens.