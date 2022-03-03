Solana (SOL) Stumbles as Market Action Remains Anemic

Solana (SOL) has slumped 5% as the broader cryptocurrency market is struggling to get back on its feet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Solana (SOL) has slipped roughly 6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.



This makes it the bigger laggard among the top altcoins alongside Avalanche (AVAX).



Ethereum (ETH) is down roughly 4%, performing slightly worse than Cardano (ADA).

Bitcoin is also trading in the red today, slipping more than 3%. The top cryptocurrency is failing to regain momentum after recently reclaiming the $45,000 level for the first time in weeks.The total market capitalization currently stands at $1.83 trillion.