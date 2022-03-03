Solana (SOL) Stumbles as Market Action Remains Anemic

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 20:30
Alex Dovbnya
Solana (SOL) has slumped 5% as the broader cryptocurrency market is struggling to get back on its feet
Solana (SOL) Stumbles as Market Action Remains Anemic
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Solana (SOL) has slipped roughly 6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.   

This makes it the bigger laggard among the top altcoins alongside Avalanche (AVAX).

Ethereum (ETH) is down roughly 4%, performing slightly worse than Cardano (ADA).

Bitcoin is also trading in the red today, slipping more than 3%. The top cryptocurrency is failing to regain momentum after recently reclaiming the $45,000 level for the first time in weeks.

The total market capitalization currently stands at $1.83 trillion.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

