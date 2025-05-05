Bitcoin Sees 900% Liquidation Imbalance in 24-Hour Bloodbath

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) traders faced $81.94 million in total liquidations, with $73.55 million of it coming from long positions. Shorts? Just $8.39 million. That is a 9-to-1 imbalance — a 900% spike favoring one side — welcome to one of Bitcoin's most extreme lopsided liquidation events in recent times.

It happened as part of a larger trend of liquidations in the crypto space; in total, $209.97 million in positions were cleared out in just one day, hitting over 74,000 traders. Just as with Bitcoin, the longs took the brunt of the damage — $167.03 million versus $42.94 million in shorts.

Ethereum (ETH) was not spared either, with liquidations totaling $37.35 million. Solana (SOL) and XRP followed, with $9.23 million and $6.23 million, respectively. While these figures are not out of the ordinary on their own, leaning toward long liquidations across nearly every major token paints a clear picture: the market was overly bullish, and bulls got caught in a trap.

The 12-hour window showed the same story — $80.55 million in long liquidations versus $26.84 million in shorts — pointing to a cascade effect that likely started with mild downside and quickly accelerated as stop losses and margin calls kicked in.

It is interesting that this all happened without any huge price drops. Bitcoin and the other top cryptocurrencies dipped, but not by enough to explain this level of washout. That is how tricky this market usually is — it is not just the move itself, but the positioning behind it that can really do some damage.

According to CoinGlass, the biggest liquidation was from HTX's ETH/USDT pair at $2.36 million. It is difficult to say for now whether this was just a reset of some kind or a sign that the market is in bad shape.