Litecoin (LTC) Whales May Trigger Interesting Price Dynamics

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Litecoin (LTC) whale-price correlation might unleash next rally
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 14:50
Litecoin (LTC) is showing some reservations about speeding up its brewing rally alongside many high-performing altcoins on the market today. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Litecoin is changing hands at a price of $70.36, up by 1.36% in the past 24 hours. This upshoot has helped stabilize the price of the coin above the $70 threshold, a level the coin has flirted with over the past month.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets in This Long-Term Metric: Details

One interesting observation regarding the Litecoin price trend was shared by market analyst Ali Martinez. According to him, there is a visible correlation between Litecoin whale holdings and price movements. He noted that should the trend continue, Litecoin whale holdings may set the stage for the coin's next bull run.

Litecoin whale action has not been very robust of late, and data from IntoTheBlock confirms this waning push by whales. Current data shows that over the past week, Litecoin whale transactions have dropped from 2.96K on Nov. 14 to 2.18K as of Nov. 18.

The price action at this time also showed downward trend as the price slipped from $70.29 to $68.98 within the period.

Litecoin on track for positive end of year?

When compared to its peers, Litecoin is underperforming in the year-to-date (YTD) period with just a minor 2.65% surge. The altcoin has dropped by 18.96% in the past six months and by more than 4% over the trailing seven-day period.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Down 95% Against BTC: Bad Choice for Your Portfolio, Says Analyst

The majority of the key fundamentals that sparked a massive Litecoin rally earlier in the year, including Ordinals inscriptions and the halving event, are no longer propping up its growth as investors look to other promising cryptocurrencies.

Nonetheless, Litecoin is on track to benefit from broader market sentiment as the year nears an end. The goal remains to close the year on a more positive note and reposition for the coming year. Should the whale-price correlation continue, a tilt in total accumulation can change the narrative and hand Litecoin its best monthly win thus far this year.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

